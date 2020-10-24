 Beijing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases » EntornoInteligente
24 octubre, 2020

Beijing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

4 min ago
1 min read
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) — Two new imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

The two men, both locals of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, arrived in Beijing from Pakistan on Oct. 8 and showed symptoms such as dry and sore throat while under quarantine.

The two were transferred to the Beijing Ditan Hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases after testing again positive Friday.

No new locally-transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Friday. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

