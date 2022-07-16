Beijing refutes ‘vacuum’ claim

Entornointeligente.com /

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn] The Middle East is not anyone’s «backyard», neither does a so-called vacuum exist in the region, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Friday, in response to US President Joe Biden’s recent comments.

Biden, who is on a four-day trip to the Middle East, said during a joint news conference with Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday that the United States will not «create a vacuum» in the region «that is filled by China and (or) Russia», according to The Associated Press.

Stressing that it is people in the Middle East that own the region, Wang told a daily news conference that development and security are what people there need most.

The regional situation is far from peaceful, as the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has impeded regional development and the Ukraine crisis has been impacting regional security, Wang said.

«The international community, especially major countries, should play a constructive role in helping countries and people in the region address the key issues of development and security, instead of acting in the opposite way,» the spokesman said.

Speaking of China’s role in the Middle East, Wang said China has always supported people in the region to explore paths of development on their own, and supported countries in the region in addressing regional security issues through unity and collaboration.

China has also made relentless efforts to maintain peace and promote development in the Middle East, and to push for just and rational solutions on hot spot issues in the region, Wang said.

