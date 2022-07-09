Bedward Gardens' thugs stage gun salute for US burial of gangster 'Ray Dog'

Entornointeligente.com /

Thugs in the August Town community of Bedward Gardens in St Andrew staged an illegal gun salute on Friday to recognise the burial of their crony ‘Ray Dog’ in New York.

Residents in neighboring communities cowered in fear thinking it was a shootout.

The salute lasted for several minutes, The Gleaner understands.

«When mi hear the barrage of shot I thought it was a shootout but a Ray Dog di youth dem a pay respect to. He was a leader for them and him was in America for a good while,» said a resident from Bedward Gardens, which is also known as «River».

Raymond Francis, 38, was reportedly an influential resident from the community, who was killed in Queens, New York on June 19.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

