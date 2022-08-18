Beckles in Bahamas for Caricom Heads meeting on climate change

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles is representing Trinidad and Tobago at a CARICOM Regional Heads of Government Meeting in the Bahamas on climate change.
The meeting is being hosted in Nassau, with the support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat, in preparation for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).
It is designed to bring together international finance partners and relevant stakeholders to discuss matters pertaining to mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation provided for under the Paris Agreement, with a view to supporting people and livelihoods of ocean states in the Caribbean Region.
The meeting also aims to create a forum to encourage and foster bilateral and multilateral dialogue and networking, and advance meaningful partnerships to address the concerns of climate change in a more sustainable manner.
Additionally, it is expected to determine the value of such a Regional gathering and the call for it to be placed on the UNFCCC annual calendar as a regional climate meeting.
The general objective is to promote understanding and awareness of key issues and concerns within the Region in order to forge a path forward that nurtures continued cooperation, reflects national perspectives, addresses regional priorities and generates climate solutions on the ground.
The Ministry of Planning and Development has responsibility for the Environment, and, led by Minister Beckles, plays a significant role in the regional and international climate change agenda.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian