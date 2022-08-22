Beauty with a Purpose—Miss World T&T launches new management

Miss World Trinidad and Tobago launched its new management team at the Brix on Wednesday.
New franchise holder Charu Logan Dass said the Miss World Pageant has put humanitarian issues at the forefront of its mission with a plan to help the underprivileged.
The global pageant has as its focus, Beauty with a Purpose, where all contestants work on developing a charitable project that is relevant and important to their country.
Logan Dass also stated that the new management wants to attract the best women who exude beauty, grace and talent.
PICTURES ANISTO ALVES
