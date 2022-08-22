Beauty with a Purpose—Miss World T&T launches new management

Entornointeligente.com /

Miss World Trinidad and To­ba­go launched its new man­age­ment team at the Brix on Wednes­day.

New fran­chise hold­er Charu Lo­gan Dass said the Miss World Pageant has put hu­man­i­tar­i­an is­sues at the fore­front of its mis­sion with a plan to help the un­der­priv­i­leged.

The glob­al pageant has as its fo­cus, Beau­ty with a Pur­pose, where all con­tes­tants work on de­vel­op­ing a char­i­ta­ble project that is rel­e­vant and im­por­tant to their coun­try.

Lo­gan Dass al­so stat­ed that the new man­age­ment wants to at­tract the best women who ex­ude beau­ty, grace and tal­ent.

