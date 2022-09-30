Bayern, Leverkusen clash in high-stakes game

Entornointeligente.com /

MUNICH, Germany(AP):

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both in crisis before their high-stakes game in Munich restarts the Bundesliga after the international break. Bayern are without a win in four league games and ended a run of three straight draws by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg in their last game.

Leverkusen have only one win from their opening seven league games. Bayern will be expected to respond in front of their own fans and get their bid for a record-extending 11th straight title back on track. The many-time champions are already five points behind surprise leaders Union Berlin.

In Spain, Athletic Bilbao host Almería aiming for a win that would lift them level on points with Barcelona in second place in the Spanish league. The club that only fields players born in or near the Basque Country regions of Spain and France has excelled since the return of coach Ernesto Valverde. They have four wins, a draw and one loss this season to reach fourth place.

