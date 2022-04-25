Bauxite mining and the Windrush generation

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

As a concerned citizen of the Cockpit Country, it begs the question of what kind of politicians we have in power. In a recent video circulating on the internet, Mr Audley Shaw’s answer to a question about bauxite mining in Cockpit Country. He said: «The companies generally have shown good support for communities in which they operate, and the people are highly appreciative of it …»

Shaw, who recently became the minister of transport and mining, has never lived, visited, or addressed individuals and communities who suffer from bauxite mining in this part of the island. Are we highly appreciative of the destruction to the landscape? Do we appreciate the tearing apart of the family and other social structures to accommodate bauxite mining? Are we highly appreciative of losing our lands and sources of livelihood? Are we highly appreciative of the many bauxite mining complaints and cases that are not addressed, or redressed in favour of the bauxite mining companies?

Further, he stated that the National Environment and Planning Agency is a government agency with concerns for protecting the environment. Protection of the environment has nothing to do with safeguarding individuals’ and communities’ human or constitutional rights.

He discussed the perception that the companies mine all the land. However, according to him, this is not so, only pockets of land. Are these not arable pockets of land? Who owns the hills surrounding the mined-out pockets of land? Can people farm and remove resources from those hills? And how do they get through these cavities to farm the limestone hills?

