Baughaus Design Studio release new Patty collection for the ‘Emancipendence’

BAUGHaus Design studio has been known for many years to produce exquisite, intricately detailed ceramics ranging from teapots and plates to Christmas ornaments. With all her pieces crafted with the intention of bringing about cultural reflection, owner Dana Baugh, has created a wide array of Jamaican themed items that are perfect for the Emancipendece season and onwards.

These items include the Lignum Vitae tea pot and set, and the new Jamaican patty plate and ornament. In an interview with The Gleaner, Baugh said that she conceptualised the Lignum Vitae tea pot in 2019 and that the inspiration for the patty plate dawned on her earlier this year.

The Breadfruit Collection, which was conceptualised three years ago, was created with the mission of using elements of one of Jamaica’s most iconic food items to create a beautiful art piece. Consisting of table ware, a salad platter, dinner plate and a bowl, the collection comes in small, medium, and large. The endearing breadfruit then inspired the creation of an ackee and breadfruit Christmas ornament.

HOUSEHOLD ART PIECES Following the creation of the breadfruit-inspired art pieces, Baugh created the box drink household art pieces. The multipurpose items can be used for serving beverages to decanting wine. «I like the idea of the box drink because growing up we always used the box drink as a beverage container,» she said, «I also wanted to remind the people that there was once a time where we used paper instead of plastic.»

Interestingly, the inspiration behind the creation of the banana leaf platter was unexpected. During a photoshoot the brilliant creator simply used a banana leaf as a placemat. Following that the artist decided to cut a banana leaf from her tree in her backyard and head to work on designing the plate. «I wanted to create something that focused more on the other side of Jamaica, the flora and fauna that make it beautiful,» she told The Gleaner.

