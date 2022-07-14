Batting meltdown leaves Windies with series defeat

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGE­TOWN – West In­dies suf­fered a nine-wick­et clob­ber­ing at the hands of Bangladesh in the sec­ond One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al, mark­ing their tenth straight loss and fourth con­sec­u­tive bi­lat­er­al se­ries de­feat to the Asian side in Guyana, yes­ter­day Wednes­day.

Sent in at the Guyana Na­tion­al Sta­di­um, West In­dies slumped to their sec­ond low­est ever to­tal against the Tigers – 108 all out off 35 overs – with all-rounder Keemo Paul top-scor­ing with an un­beat­en 25 off 24 de­liv­er­ies af­ter re­cov­er­ing from a re­cent bout of COVID-19.

The in­nings was de­stroyed by off-spin­ner Mehidy Hasan who snatched four for 29 while left-arm spin­ner Na­sum Ahmed claimed three for 19 from ten out­stand­ing overs to be ad­judged Man-of-the-Match.

Bangladesh hard­ly missed a step in re­ply, steam­ing to their tar­get in the 21st over, cap­tain Tamim Iqbal top-scor­ing with an un­beat­en 50 off 62 de­liv­er­ies and Lit­ton Das hit­ting a breezy 32 not out off just 27 balls.

The de­feat for West In­dies was their sec­ond in four days af­ter go­ing down by six wick­ets in the open­ing game at the same venue on Sun­day.

«Tough, tough day – I don’t need to talk about it,» lament­ed a dis­ap­point­ed cap­tain Nicholas Pooran.

«We didn’t show up as a bat­ting group. We need to sit and chat about how we want to play ODI crick­et, es­pe­cial­ly as a bat­ting group.

«Ob­vi­ous­ly the con­di­tions didn’t help as well but when­ev­er we do get good bat­ting con­di­tions we want to stamp our au­thor­i­ty, bat prop­er­ly and con­tin­ue to go in that vein.»

Sent in on an­oth­er dif­fi­cult strip, West In­dies strug­gled from the out­set and the 27-run open­ing stand be­tween Shai Hope (18) and Kyle May­ers (17) re­quired 63 balls – a sign of the malaise to fol­low.

The left-hand­ed May­ers was first to fall, bowled play­ing down the wrong line to off-spin­ner Mosad­dek Hos­sain in the 11th over and Shamarh Brooks (5) suf­fered a sim­i­lar fate in the 14th, al­so mis-read­ing the line and find­ing his stumps rat­tled by Na­sum.

Any hopes of a quick re­cov­ery were then dashed when Na­sum knocked over vice-cap­tain Hope and Pooran (0) in the space of three balls in the 18th over.

First, the right-hand­ed Hope bun­gled a slog-sweep and skied to short mid-wick­et and the left-hand­ed Pooran fol­lowed soon af­ter­wards, drag­ging on a re­verse sweep to the first de­liv­ery he faced.

Rov­man Pow­ell (13) at­tempt­ed some­what of a re­vival in a 25-run, fifth wick­et stand with the pro­mot­ed Akeal Ho­sein (2), strik­ing two fours off 19 balls.

How­ev­er, Pow­ell picked out mid-wick­et in the 26th over with left-arm pac­er Shori­ful Is­lam and the rapid demise of Bran­don King (11) and Ho­sein off suc­ces­sive de­liv­er­ies in the 27th over, all but sealed West In­dies’ fate.

King’s painful 44-ball stay at the crease end­ed when he missed a frus­trat­ed charge at Mehidy and was bowled and Ho­sein was run out at the strik­er’s end to send West In­dies tum­bling to 72 for sev­en – a po­si­tion from which they nev­er re­cov­ered.

«When Shak­ib [Al Hasan] is here, [Na­sum] doesn’t get a game so I think he bowled un­be­liev­ably well. He used the con­di­tions re­al­ly well,» said Tamim.

West In­dies need­ed ear­ly wick­ets in the run chase but failed to get any, Tamim lash­ing sev­en fours in post­ing 48 for the first wick­et with Na­j­mul Hos­sain who made 20.

Left-arm spin­ner Gu­dakesh Motie got Na­j­mul to hole out in the 13th over but Das ar­rived to punch half-dozen fours in adding an­oth­er 64 for the sec­ond wick­et with Tamim, to steer Bangladesh to their small tar­get.

CMC

Scores:

WEST IN­DIES 108 off 35 overs (Keemo Paul 25 not out; Mehidy Hasan 4-29, Na­sum Ahmed 3-19) vs BANGLADESH 112 for one off 20.4 overs (Tamim Iqbal 50 not out, Lit­ton Das 32 not out). Bangladesh won by nine wick­ets.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com