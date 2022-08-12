Basketball launches another fundraiser through Fundmetnt.com

Entornointeligente.com /

The Na­tion­al Bas­ket­ball Fed­er­a­tion of T&T (NBFTT) is reach­ing out to the pub­lic once again, this time to cov­er the cost of every­thing for the na­tion­al men’s Un­der-18 team, who has qual­i­fied for the FI­BA 3×3 U-18 World Cup, which will take place from Au­gust 23-28 in De­bre­cen, Hun­gary.

The pools were con­firmed on Au­gust 4 and T&T will com­pete in Pool A ver­sus Egypt, Ger­many, Hun­gary and Ser­bia. List­ed to rep­re­sent T&T ac­cord­ing the FI­BA web­site are Carif­ta Games reign­ing high jump gold medal­list Aaron An­toine, Ay­o­de­ji Iwaro, who was part of the NBA and FI­BA’s Bas­ket­ball With­out Bor­ders (BWB) Amer­i­c­as Camp in Mex­i­co in May, Tyrese Fields and Jaden Roberts. The lo­cal team’s open­ing match is card­ed for Au­gust 24 against the Egyp­tians.

The NBFTT-led by Claire Mitchell cre­at­ed a page on Fund­met­nt.com on Sat­ur­day, as a fund-rais­er cam­paign, with the goal of rais­ing TT$230,000. As of 4 pm Wednes­day with 10 days left, no funds have been raised.

Just last month, coach of the na­tion­al Un­der-16 bas­ket­ball team, Learie Sandy, start­ed a Go­fundme page in aid of the youth team to com­pete at the Women’s Cen­trobas­ket U-17 Qual­i­fiers in Man­agua, Nicaragua.

Then, a week be­fore the start of the Qual­i­fiers, the NBFTT via its coach­ing staff, re­quest­ed as­sis­tance to raise some TT$183,060 (US$27,000) but raised TT$49,465.15. The funds were need­ed to cov­er the air­fare for the team. On­ly eight of the 12 play­ers and the full coach­ing staff (four) trav­elled to the com­pe­ti­tion. The T&T U-16 team lost four of its five match­es dur­ing the cam­paign.

Ac­cord­ing to the NBFTT, the men’s U-18 na­tion­al 3×3 team is ranked among the top 20 coun­tries in the world and stat­ed on its Face­book page that: «Com­pet­ing at the World Cup pro­vides a huge op­por­tu­ni­ty to show­case our abun­dant tal­ent and a chance to build on this ex­pe­ri­ence in the fu­ture. All funds raised will go to­wards the ad­vance­ment of the pro­gramme, and we ap­pre­ci­ate any con­tri­bu­tion you can pro­vide.»

The NBFTT’s post on the Fund­met­nt.com page, us­ing the head­ing, «Jour­ney to the FI­BA 3×3 U-18 World Cup 2022», states: «As the group em­barks on this his­toric jour­ney to T&T’s first-ever ap­pear­ance at a bas­ket­ball World Cup (at any lev­el), the team re­quires sup­port with:

– tour­na­ments reg­is­tra­tion fees (ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$7,000.00); – prac­tice equip­ment – 3×3 balls, re­versable vests (ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$7,000.00); – re­fresh­ments – wa­ter, fruits (ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$6,000.00).

«Ad­di­tion­al­ly, when trav­el­ling to Hun­gary the team will re­quire funds for: air­line tick­ets – play­ers, coach­ing staff and a na­tion­al co­or­di­na­tor (ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$174,000.00); ac­com­mo­da­tion (ap­prox­i­mate­ly $25,000.00); tour­na­ment equip­ment – trav­el kit, play­ing kits, warm-up kits, sneak­ers, socks (ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$9,000.00); meals (lunch, snacks, din­ner) which will cost ap­prox­i­mate­ly TT$8,000.00.

Com­pet­ing in the oth­er groups are Kyr­gys­tan, Chile, Latvia, Mon­go­lia and Por­tu­gal in Pool B; Es­to­nia, Slove­nia, France, Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic and USA in Pool C; and in Pool D, Ukraine, Brazil, Lithua­nia, Kaza­khstan and Bahrain.

On­ly the top two teams from each pool ad­vance to the quar­ter-fi­nals on Au­gust 27. Pool A first place team will play Pool C sec­ond-placed team. Pool D1 vs Pool B2; Pool B1 vs Pool D2; and Pool C1 vs Pool A2. The win­ners will progress to the semi­fi­nals sched­uled for Au­gust 28 with the fi­nal card­ed lat­er that day. The third place match will take place ahead of the ti­tle match.

Bas­ket­ball al­so par­tic­i­pat­ed in the 3×3 tour­na­ment at the Birm­ing­ham 2022 Com­mon­wealth Games with a team that com­prised Steven «Lighter» Lewis, Adri­an Joseph, Shel­don «Ko­to» Chris­t­ian and Kem­rick Julien. T&T was un­suc­cess­ful against Aus­tralia 21-6, Eng­land 21-6 and New Zealand 21-12 in its three-match cam­paign and missed out on ad­vanc­ing to the quar­ter-fi­nals in the nine-team com­pe­ti­tion.

