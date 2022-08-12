Basketball launches another fundraiser through Fundmetnt.com

The National Basketball Federation of T&T (NBFTT) is reaching out to the public once again, this time to cover the cost of everything for the national men’s Under-18 team, who has qualified for the FIBA 3×3 U-18 World Cup, which will take place from August 23-28 in Debrecen, Hungary.
The pools were confirmed on August 4 and T&T will compete in Pool A versus Egypt, Germany, Hungary and Serbia. Listed to represent T&T according the FIBA website are Carifta Games reigning high jump gold medallist Aaron Antoine, Ayodeji Iwaro, who was part of the NBA and FIBA’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas Camp in Mexico in May, Tyrese Fields and Jaden Roberts. The local team’s opening match is carded for August 24 against the Egyptians.
The NBFTT-led by Claire Mitchell created a page on Fundmetnt.com on Saturday, as a fund-raiser campaign, with the goal of raising TT$230,000. As of 4 pm Wednesday with 10 days left, no funds have been raised.
Just last month, coach of the national Under-16 basketball team, Learie Sandy, started a Gofundme page in aid of the youth team to compete at the Women’s Centrobasket U-17 Qualifiers in Managua, Nicaragua.
Then, a week before the start of the Qualifiers, the NBFTT via its coaching staff, requested assistance to raise some TT$183,060 (US$27,000) but raised TT$49,465.15. The funds were needed to cover the airfare for the team. Only eight of the 12 players and the full coaching staff (four) travelled to the competition. The T&T U-16 team lost four of its five matches during the campaign.
According to the NBFTT, the men’s U-18 national 3×3 team is ranked among the top 20 countries in the world and stated on its Facebook page that: «Competing at the World Cup provides a huge opportunity to showcase our abundant talent and a chance to build on this experience in the future. All funds raised will go towards the advancement of the programme, and we appreciate any contribution you can provide.»
The NBFTT’s post on the Fundmetnt.com page, using the heading, «Journey to the FIBA 3×3 U-18 World Cup 2022», states: «As the group embarks on this historic journey to T&T’s first-ever appearance at a basketball World Cup (at any level), the team requires support with:
– tournaments registration fees (approximately TT$7,000.00); – practice equipment – 3×3 balls, reversable vests (approximately TT$7,000.00); – refreshments – water, fruits (approximately TT$6,000.00).
«Additionally, when travelling to Hungary the team will require funds for: airline tickets – players, coaching staff and a national coordinator (approximately TT$174,000.00); accommodation (approximately $25,000.00); tournament equipment – travel kit, playing kits, warm-up kits, sneakers, socks (approximately TT$9,000.00); meals (lunch, snacks, dinner) which will cost approximately TT$8,000.00.
Competing in the other groups are Kyrgystan, Chile, Latvia, Mongolia and Portugal in Pool B; Estonia, Slovenia, France, Dominican Republic and USA in Pool C; and in Pool D, Ukraine, Brazil, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Bahrain.
Only the top two teams from each pool advance to the quarter-finals on August 27. Pool A first place team will play Pool C second-placed team. Pool D1 vs Pool B2; Pool B1 vs Pool D2; and Pool C1 vs Pool A2. The winners will progress to the semifinals scheduled for August 28 with the final carded later that day. The third place match will take place ahead of the title match.
Basketball also participated in the 3×3 tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a team that comprised Steven «Lighter» Lewis, Adrian Joseph, Sheldon «Koto» Christian and Kemrick Julien. T&T was unsuccessful against Australia 21-6, England 21-6 and New Zealand 21-12 in its three-match campaign and missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals in the nine-team competition.
