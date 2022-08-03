Bascombe misses out on 100m semis spot

Entornointeligente.com /

Shani­qua Bas­combe just missed out on a semi­fi­nal berth in the women’s 100 me­tres of the 2022 World Un­der-20 Track and Field Cham­pi­onships in Cali Colom­bia yes­ter­day.

The Cougars sprint­er, com­pet­ing in heat two was fifth in a time of 11.71 sec­onds, miss­ing out on a qual­i­fy­ing spot by 0.001 sec­onds.

There was no more luck with Ky­la La For­tune, the Sim­plex run­ner who fin­ished 8th in the women’s 100 me­tres in 11.99, run­ning out of heat sev­en. La For­tune’s fin­ish as­sured she fin­ished 47 over­all with the top 24 run­ners mak­ing it to the semis.

Natasha Fox (Pt Fortin New Jets) fin­ished in the sev­enth spot in heat three of women’s 400m pre­lim­i­nar­ies in 58.09 sec­onds. Fox was 33rd over­all. The top 25 ad­vanced to the semi­fi­nals.

Mean­while, an un­usu­al in­ci­dent pre­vent­ed Aaron An­toine from con­test­ing the Men’s High Jump qual­i­fi­ca­tions. A re­port yes­ter­day stat­ed that An­toine of Neon Wolves did not com­pete in the Men’s High jump qual­i­fi­ca­tion round as he was be­ing prepped in the area set aside for phys­io­ther­a­py when the call to re­port for the start of the event was made. «The phys­io­ther­a­py area is lo­cat­ed some 300 me­tres away from the call room, mak­ing it dif­fi­cult to hear an­nounce­ments.

Not hav­ing re­spond­ed in a time­ly man­ner, a de­ci­sion was tak­en to de­bar An­toine from com­pet­ing. A protest was im­me­di­ate­ly lodged by the team man­ag­er Michelle Stoute-Lopez for his in­clu­sion, how­ev­er, the protest was de­nied.»

T&T’s ath­letes com­pet­ing to­day are Dil­lon Lea­cock in the Men’s 400m Hur­dles Pre­lim­i­nar­ies-Heat 1 (The first 3 in each of the sev­en heats and the next 3 best on times ad­vance to the semi­fi­nals to­mor­row.

Sha­keem McK­ay will line up in the men’s 200m pre­lim­i­nar­ies Heat 2, 12.32 pm and Rev­ell Web­ster will vie for a place in the semi­fi­nals of the Men’s 200m Pre­lim­i­nar­ies-Heat 3 in which the First 3 in each of the sev­en heats and next 3 best on times ad­vance to semi­fi­nals set for this af­ter­noon at 3:35 pm/4:35 pm.

