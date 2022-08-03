Bascombe misses out on 100m semis spot

Shaniqua Bascombe just missed out on a semifinal berth in the women’s 100 metres of the 2022 World Under-20 Track and Field Championships in Cali Colombia yesterday.
The Cougars sprinter, competing in heat two was fifth in a time of 11.71 seconds, missing out on a qualifying spot by 0.001 seconds.
There was no more luck with Kyla La Fortune, the Simplex runner who finished 8th in the women’s 100 metres in 11.99, running out of heat seven. La Fortune’s finish assured she finished 47 overall with the top 24 runners making it to the semis.
Natasha Fox (Pt Fortin New Jets) finished in the seventh spot in heat three of women’s 400m preliminaries in 58.09 seconds. Fox was 33rd overall. The top 25 advanced to the semifinals.
Meanwhile, an unusual incident prevented Aaron Antoine from contesting the Men’s High Jump qualifications. A report yesterday stated that Antoine of Neon Wolves did not compete in the Men’s High jump qualification round as he was being prepped in the area set aside for physiotherapy when the call to report for the start of the event was made. «The physiotherapy area is located some 300 metres away from the call room, making it difficult to hear announcements.
Not having responded in a timely manner, a decision was taken to debar Antoine from competing. A protest was immediately lodged by the team manager Michelle Stoute-Lopez for his inclusion, however, the protest was denied.»
T&T’s athletes competing today are Dillon Leacock in the Men’s 400m Hurdles Preliminaries-Heat 1 (The first 3 in each of the seven heats and the next 3 best on times advance to the semifinals tomorrow.
Shakeem McKay will line up in the men’s 200m preliminaries Heat 2, 12.32 pm and Revell Webster will vie for a place in the semifinals of the Men’s 200m Preliminaries-Heat 3 in which the First 3 in each of the seven heats and next 3 best on times advance to semifinals set for this afternoon at 3:35 pm/4:35 pm.
