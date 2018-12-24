Bartlett Pledges Support To Indonesia Following Deadly Tsunami

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, says that body stands ready to support Indonesia’s recovery programme, following a tsunami that struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait, killing at least 373 people. Mr. Bartlett expressed sympathy in a letter to the Tourism Minister of the Republic of Indonesia Arief Yahya. Mr. Yahya has indicated that his country has activated the Tourism Crisis Centre to monitor the progress of the disaster, gather information about the affected tourism ecosystems and to provide services to tourists. Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry has also halted promotional activities on Lampung and Banten, two popular destinations. The official launch of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is scheduled for January 2019, during the Caribbean Travel Marketplace, which will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com