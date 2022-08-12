Barrackpore woman sexually assaulted 

Police are investigating a report in which a woman was sexually assaulted at her home by her ex-boyfriend. The incident took place last Saturday night.
The 39-year-old Barrackpore woman told police that she was at home when she heard her dogs barking. She went to investigate and came upon her ex-boyfriend in the porch.
She asked him why he was at her home, and they began arguing about her being in another relationship. He then took off he clothes and raped her.
PC Fredericks is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian