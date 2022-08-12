Barrackpore woman sexually assaulted 

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing a re­port in which a woman was sex­u­al­ly as­sault­ed at her home by her ex-boyfriend. The in­ci­dent took place last Sat­ur­day night.

The 39-year-old Bar­rack­pore woman told po­lice that she was at home when she heard her dogs bark­ing. She went to in­ves­ti­gate and came up­on her ex-boyfriend in the porch.

She asked him why he was at her home, and they be­gan ar­gu­ing about her be­ing in an­oth­er re­la­tion­ship. He then took off he clothes and raped her.

PC Fred­er­icks is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

