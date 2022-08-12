Barrackpore residents protest as landslip destroys road

Entornointeligente.com /

Over­whelmed with anger, frus­tra­tion and con­cern over a ma­jor land­slip in their com­mu­ni­ty, res­i­dents of Pa­pourie Road, Up­per Bar­rack­pore, staged a fiery protest yes­ter­day.

Promis­ing to reignite their protests if the road is not re­paired, they said they were wor­ried that the road will soon be­come im­pass­able.

Res­i­dents com­plained that over the last six months, the road has caved in ex­ten­sive­ly and all that re­mains now is a nar­row strip which pos­es a dan­ger to all road users.

Mean­while, the home of re­tired teacher Phe­no­la Bachan, which is on the edge of the land­slip, has al­ready be­gun to crum­ble.

Yes­ter­day, res­i­dents blocked the road with old tyres, oil drums and de­bris as they called on Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan to com­mence ur­gent re­pairs.

Res­i­dent Lyn­don Samuel, 70, com­plained, «Look, I so up­set. That is my niece house, that is not $2,000 you know, that is mil­lions of dol­lars there, go­ing down the drain. No­body come to as­sist no one here. When they knock on your door, you vot­ing, you chook your fin­ger and they for­get you for ten years.»

An­oth­er res­i­dent, Shameed Ali, is con­cerned about school chil­dren who will have to use the road to get to and from their schools in three weeks when schools re­open.

«What will hap­pen here with the max­is and the bus­es that have to trans­port chil­dren to and from school? It is re­al­ly ridicu­lous and we have tried our best to get in con­tact with the au­thor­i­ties to give us as­sis­tance in get­ting this road fix,» he com­plained.

Ali said Pa­pourie Road is a main ac­cess road to Princes Town and Moru­ga and if it be­comes im­pass­able, pub­lic trans­porta­tion will be cost­ly and the dis­tance will be longer.

Mean­while, Bachan said the sit­u­a­tion is frus­trat­ing.

«It is sort of scary. Liv­ing in the house, some­times you may hear a creak­ing sound and you won­der­ing if a wall is col­laps­ing. Be­sides that, in the night, some­times when ve­hi­cles pass­ing, you hear these loud screech­ing sounds and you won­der if some­one tum­ble down in the land­slip.»

In a pre­vi­ous in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia re­gard­ing the land­slip, Sinanan said due to the amount of rain­fall ,the land in Trinidad is sat­u­rat­ed and in land­slip-prone ar­eas there has been a chal­lenge but he said the min­istry is try­ing its best to en­sure that con­nec­tiv­i­ty is main­tained.

