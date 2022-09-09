Barita To Buy Back 10 Million Ordinary Shares

Entornointeligente.com /

Barita Investments plans to reacquire up to 10 million of its ordinary shares. The move is to claim the shares as part of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The operation to acquire shares on the open market started on Monday and is to run until October 14. The transaction is valued at more than $857 million, based on Barita’s close price on Wednesday. In September 2021, the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan was established as an incentive to help the company retain and attract staff. Under the scheme, eligible employees are able to buy shares at a discounted rate.

