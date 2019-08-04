Entornointeligente.com /

Barcelona May need a loan move for game time

Riqui Puig during the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Arsenal. AFP Riqui Puig started for Barcelona against Arsenal during the Joan Gamper Trophy , but the young midfielder is aware that he will find it difficult to get regular game time this season.

Despite recognising that it would be his goal to remain at Barcelona and feature on a consistent basis, Puig is not ruling out the possibility of a loan move elsewhere.

“This is the best club in the world and Iâd like to stay here,” Puig said.

“I wonât close any doors, but Iâd like to stay here.”

The 19-year-old was one of the standout performers during the Gamper match, yet he was very humble when discussing his performance.

“I will continue to work like usual,” Puig noted.

“Iâll train the days [with the first-team squad] that they tell me to and, if they give me the opportunity, Iâll do my best.”

There are a plethora of midfielders available to Ernesto Valverde at present, however Puig believes that performances will dictate who plays.

“There are a lot of people [in midfield], but if you get opportunities and you do well, youâll get minutes,” he stated.

