Barbados to seek another IMF loan

Entornointeligente.com /

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Prime Minister Mia Motley Friday announced that Barbados would be seeking a new loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month, telling citizens «these are indeed rough waters».

In 2018, the Washington-based financial institution approved a US$290 million arrangement under its Extended Fund Facility for Barbados, noting then that the programme was aimed at helping the island restore debt sustainability, strengthen the external position, and improve growth prospects.

Mottley, speaking at a news conference, said that her government had decided to return to the IMF later this month «with the intent of starting a BERT (Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation) 2022 programme.

«This decision has not been taken lightly, but this is being done to ensure Barbados can continue its trajectory of positive growth,» she said.

«In addition to providing further means to stabilise our country, this programme will unlock critically important funding, giving Barbados a boost on the great progress we have already made, despite the hardships brought on by the global challenges,» Mottley said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com