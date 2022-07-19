Barbados records first case of Monkeypox Virus

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados on Saturday confirmed its first case of the Monkeypox Virus with officials indicating that the island is fully prepared to handle any cases of the virus that has already been detected in two other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, namely Jamaica and The Bahamas. Health and Wellness Minister, Ian Gooding Edghill in a statement said that the case here is of a Barbadian national in his 30s, who attended the Winston Scott Polyclinic with symptoms of a progressive rash, body pains and fever.

Edghill said that the results of the locally done test were obtained within 24 hours as «against the days awaiting results when the tests were done» by the Trinidad- based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). The Health and Wellness Minister said he remains «confident» that the speedy announcement of this case will, as has occurred with the islandâs response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, «Get from the Barbadian public the same level of cooperation in our ongoing management of the monkeypox health issue.»

The signs and symptoms of Monkeypox include rash, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, back pain and muscle pain. The World Health Organization (WHO) has prescribed that if anyone is exposed to the virus, he or she should be quarantined for 21 days.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com