Barbados prepares to reopen on June 30

Entornointeligente.com / BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, on Saturday announced that her administration has put plans in place for the country to start reopening from June 30.

Speaking during a COVID-19 media conference on Saturday afternoon, Mottley said the curfew will be removed completely as of June 30.

She, however, stated that the country is not yet ready for mass events, and based on this, the annual crop over festival will not be held.

The Prime minister added that other regulated events will be permitted and the government will allow promoters to have parties that are limited to 150 people in one location.

Concerning the tourism industry, Mottley said that Barbados will create a bubble for fully vaccinated passengers from low-risk Caribbean countries and those with a negative PCR test can immediately enter from June 30.

As it relates to pleasure craft vessels, the Prime Minister said that there are still some more protocols that have to be determined. This is due to the inability to monitor while at sea, therefore, pleasure craft vessels can only operate dockside while adhering to all of the COVID-19 protocols.

She added that her administration has also set a tentative date of July 16, for the resumption of spectators at sporting events.

Also giving an update was Health Minister Jeffrey Bostic who said that over the past three months, health officials conducted 43,962 tests, which resulted in 529 positive cases of COVID -19.

He also disclosed that in the last six weeks, while there have been single-digit cases of COVID-19 in Barbados, they have identified three positive cases of the Delta Variant of the virus.

The Health Minister added that all four persons who were identified with the Delta and Gamma variant have been treated and discharged and there has been no local transmission of those variants.

