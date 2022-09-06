Barbados midfielder Hope injured in vicious assault

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON, England (CMC):

Police have launched an investigation after Barbados midfielder Hallam Hope was left with serious injuries in a vicious assault following Oldham Athletic’s English National League home match against leaders Chesterfield at the weekend.

Hope, 28, required hospital treatment and will be out «for some weeks», a club statement added.

Oldham said the incident happened in the staff car park at Boundary Park on Saturday after visitors Chesterfield won the fifth-tier match 2-0.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they have received a report of an assault at Boundary Park.

