Barbados loses 17 nurses to overseas recruiters

Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados has lost as many as 17 nurses to overseas recruiters, that’s according to the General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn. He warned of the possibility that more could follow suit; the Union Leader says that many of the Healthcare workers have taken up employment overseas, as they were adamant that they would not return to work in the country under existing conditions.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG220722BARBADOS.mp3 General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com