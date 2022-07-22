22 julio, 2022
Mundo

Barbados loses 17 nurses to overseas recruiters

15 segundos ago
barbados_loses_17_nurses_to_overseas_recruiters.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Barbados has lost as many as 17 nurses to overseas recruiters, that’s according to the General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn. He warned of the possibility that more could follow suit; the Union Leader says that many of the Healthcare workers have taken up employment overseas, as they were adamant that they would not return to work in the country under existing conditions.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/REG220722BARBADOS.mp3 General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation