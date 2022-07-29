Barbados—Bands making push for revellers

Grand Kadooment bands plan to go all out to attract more masqueraders before next Monday’s big jump-up.
«Because things were slow, you are kind of going down to the baller at the last minute because we are still trying to capture any registration and any latecomers because there are some people still trying to get in,» president of the Barbados Association of Masqueraders, Anthony Layne, told the Midweek Nation on Tuesday.
He was speaking a week after making an appeal to corporate Barbados to assist the bands with some expenses, so they could least break even as they go on the road during the climax of this year’s Crop Over Festival.
In June, Baje International pulled out because it was not satisfied it could deliver a quality product due to disruptions in the global supply chain.
Last week, Power X Four also said it would be unable to make on the road due to flight issues out of Trinidad.
Layne said that since then, there had been a slight increase in registration, but the numbers would be nowhere near those of the past.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian