Barbados—Bands making push for revellers

Grand Kadoo­ment bands plan to go all out to at­tract more mas­quer­aders be­fore next Mon­day’s big jump-up.

«Be­cause things were slow, you are kind of go­ing down to the baller at the last minute be­cause we are still try­ing to cap­ture any reg­is­tra­tion and any late­com­ers be­cause there are some peo­ple still try­ing to get in,» pres­i­dent of the Bar­ba­dos As­so­ci­a­tion of Mas­quer­aders, An­tho­ny Layne, told the Mid­week Na­tion on Tues­day.

He was speak­ing a week af­ter mak­ing an ap­peal to cor­po­rate Bar­ba­dos to as­sist the bands with some ex­pens­es, so they could least break even as they go on the road dur­ing the cli­max of this year’s Crop Over Fes­ti­val.

In June, Ba­je In­ter­na­tion­al pulled out be­cause it was not sat­is­fied it could de­liv­er a qual­i­ty prod­uct due to dis­rup­tions in the glob­al sup­ply chain.

Last week, Pow­er X Four al­so said it would be un­able to make on the road due to flight is­sues out of Trinidad.

Layne said that since then, there had been a slight in­crease in reg­is­tra­tion, but the num­bers would be nowhere near those of the past.

