Barça Academy arrives in Mexico City

FC Barcelona has recently announced the opening of its second Barça Academy in Mexico, which will be located in Mexico City .

The new Barça Academy in the Mexican capital is located at the historic Reforma Athletic Club.

Moreover, there are now more than 50 Barça Academies around the world, and the Americas are home to a large proportion of them.

The opening ceremony was attended by guests such as the international director of the Barça Academy project , Carles Martín; the director of Barça Academy America, Xavier Mondelo; the president of the Reforma Athletic Club, Carlos Vallejo; and the local project director of Barça Academy CDMX , Álex Álvarez, a coach with extensive experience working with the Barça soccer school.

The football school is aimed at girls and boys between 5 to 18 years, where they get to enjoy a fun soccer training program.

In Mexico, Barça Academy has trained 3,500 boys and girls who have been enjoying the training clinics in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Mexico City, Puebla, Sant Luís Potosí, Acapulco and Cancún.

The Barça Academy is FC Barcelona ’s football school aimed at children. It works with its unique Barça methodology and it involves a creative, attacking style of play, and with the indispensable transmission of values: respect, effort, humility, ambition, and teamwork.

