Bar Owner Shot Dead In Greenvale, Manchester

The Manchester police are investigating the fatal shooting of a bar owner at Bethel Street in Greenvale, Manchester, on Thursday morning. David Junior Reid, 40, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, was attacked and shot by a gunman around 6:30 a.m. The police were called and Mr. Reid was seen with bullet wounds to the upper part of the body. Investigators believe his killing could be a reprisal based on previous incidents in the area. Superintendent Shane McCallay, head of the Manchester Police, and Mikael Phillips, Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western, are among leaders now in Greenvale for a walkthrough. Greenvale has been tense following a recent spate of murders and shootings.

