Baptist Women’s Federation Launches 100th Anniversary Magazine

A century of Jamaican sisterhood, faith, charity and women empowerment is captured in the 100th anniversary magazine of the Jamaica Baptist Women’s Federation (JBWF).

The special edition was officially launched during the organisation’s 2022 conference and annual general meeting held at Moneague College in St. Ann from August 10 to 12, under the theme ‘Celebrating 100 Glorious Years: Remembering, Rejoicing and Renewing’.

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Patricia Allen, who was on hand to launch the magazine, hailed the publication as a «historic» achievement for the all-woman federation that was formed in 1922.

«History is being made again for the Jamaica Baptist Women’s Federation. No doubt, this will be one of the special moments in your anniversary year. This significant moment is one of the milestones on your journey,» she noted.

«In this edition, you would have chronicled the history of your organisation as well as highlighted the exploits of women who have led the way,» she pointed out.

Among the many missions recorded in the magazine throughout the decades are the humanitarian work at the Garland Hall Memorial Children’s Home in Anchovy, St. James; ministry opportunities under the parent body, Jamaica Baptist Union; partnership initiative with the women’s groups, such as Church Women United, Caribbean Baptist Womenâs Union (CBWU) and Baptist World Alliance Women (BWAW); and many more.

«It is my hope that the reading and pictures in this edition will sharpen awareness of the [entity’s] history, provide role models of women of faith who dared to do and be despite their circumstances, as well as motivate you (members) to deeper levels of service to God and His Church,» Lady Allen said.

For her part, JBWF President, Hilary Morgan, told JIS News that the magazine showcases the best of the entity’s abilities.

She said it looks at work across the 100 years using photos, written accounts, words of encouragement and more.

She noted that it is a «great keepsake» for all the women affiliated with the Federation both locally and abroad.

«We continue to serve. Wherever there is need among children [and] among the less fortunate, we seek to meet those needs. We also encourage women of our churches.

We do skills or craft training and we encourage them in parenthood.

«We continue with our work for the formation of a safe shelter for battered or abused women, which we plan to launch later this year as well,» Ms. Morgan informed.

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (third from right), displays the Jamaica Baptist Women’s Federation (JBWF), 100th Anniversary Magazine, at the recent launch during the entity’s 2022 Annual Conference & Annual General Meeting held at Moneague College in St. Ann. She is joined by (from left) Attorney-at-Law, Candice Walker; President Elect, JBWF, Georgia Crossman-Small; JBWF’s President, Hillary Morgan; Vice President of the Jamaica Baptist Union, Sylvia Henry; and JBWF’s Vice President, Lorna Rampasard.

The JBWF began its year-long celebrations in February, and activities will continue during the year, culminating with a pilgrimage in December at the entity’s birthplace at the Bethel Town Baptist Church in Westmoreland.

«[Also], we will celebrate with the stalwarts of our group at an awards banquet at Holiday Inn, and we will have our closing ceremony at a church in Montego Bay, all in December,» Ms. Morgan said.

In December 1922, an invitation was extended to several women who shared the vision of bringing Baptist women across the island together under one name.

The women met at the Mission House in Bethel Town for a week of prayer and discussion and on December 10, 1922, the JBWF came into being.

Today, the organisation, whose membership comprises women at Baptist churches across the island, carries out a number of activities to serve communities, particularly vulnerable women and children.

Among the activities are educational assistance, skills training and sharing, feeding programmes, school and clinic ministries, especially to teenage mothers, health and wellness fairs, care ministry for women and girls in crisis (grief and trauma) evangelism – prayer walks and personal witnessing, and training in leadership and healthy family life and relationships.

