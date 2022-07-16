Banks to issue individual mask-wearing guidelines

Entornointeligente.com /

The Bankers As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad & To­ba­go (BATT) has con­firmed that each bank will es­tab­lish its in­di­vid­ual mask-wear­ing guide­lines.

In an ad­vi­so­ry is­sued to­day, BATT urges the pub­lic to con­tin­ue ob­serv­ing safe­ty mea­sures the re­duce the risk of COVID-19 in­fec­tion.

«BATT would like to take the op­por­tu­ni­ty to cau­tion cus­tomers to con­tin­ue prac­tis­ing oth­er safe­ty mea­sures such as hand san­i­ti­za­tion as the COVID-19 virus is still present,» the As­so­ci­a­tion said.

It notes that the mask-wear­ing guide­lines of each lo­cal bank can be ac­cessed on their re­spec­tive of­fi­cial web­sites.

«Each mem­ber bank will ad­vise their cus­tomers ac­cord­ing­ly with re­spect to their spe­cif­ic guide­lines when vis­it­ing the branch­es. The pub­lic can vis­it their bank’s web­site and so­cial me­dia plat­forms for fur­ther de­tails,» BATT con­firmed.

This week, Min­is­ter of Health Ter­rence Deyals­ingh MP stat­ed that Gov­ern­ment was lift­ing the reg­u­la­tion con­cern­ing the manda­to­ry mask-wear­ing in pub­lic ef­fec­tive to­mor­row, Sun­day 17 Ju­ly 2022.

The Bankers’ As­so­ci­a­tion says it will con­tin­ue to work with the gov­ern­ment to en­sure its staff and cus­tomers re­main safe.

About The Bankers’ As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad & To­ba­go

The Bankers As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad & To­ba­go, BATT, was formed in 1997. The eight mem­ber banks of BATT in­clude the Citibank (Trinidad & To­ba­go) Lim­it­ed, First Caribbean In­ter­na­tion­al Bank (Trinidad & To­ba­go) Lim­it­ed, First Cit­i­zens Bank Lim­it­ed, JMMB Bank (Trinidad & To­ba­go) Lim­it­ed, Re­pub­lic Bank Lim­it­ed, Sco­tia­bank Trinidad and To­ba­go Lim­it­ed and RBC Roy­al Bank (Trinidad & To­ba­go) Lim­it­ed and ANSA Bank. The As­so­ci­a­tion brings to­geth­er these mem­ber banks un­der a com­mon plat­form to ad­dress is­sues fac­ing the com­mer­cial bank­ing sec­tor.

