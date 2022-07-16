Banks to issue individual mask-wearing guidelines

The Bankers Association of Trinidad & Tobago (BATT) has confirmed that each bank will establish its individual mask-wearing guidelines.
In an advisory issued today, BATT urges the public to continue observing safety measures the reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.
«BATT would like to take the opportunity to caution customers to continue practising other safety measures such as hand sanitization as the COVID-19 virus is still present,» the Association said.
It notes that the mask-wearing guidelines of each local bank can be accessed on their respective official websites.
«Each member bank will advise their customers accordingly with respect to their specific guidelines when visiting the branches. The public can visit their bank’s website and social media platforms for further details,» BATT confirmed.
This week, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh MP stated that Government was lifting the regulation concerning the mandatory mask-wearing in public effective tomorrow, Sunday 17 July 2022.
The Bankers’ Association says it will continue to work with the government to ensure its staff and customers remain safe.
_____
About The Bankers’ Association of Trinidad & Tobago
The Bankers Association of Trinidad & Tobago, BATT, was formed in 1997. The eight member banks of BATT include the Citibank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, First Caribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, First Citizens Bank Limited, JMMB Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, Republic Bank Limited, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited and RBC Royal Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited and ANSA Bank. The Association brings together these member banks under a common platform to address issues facing the commercial banking sector.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian