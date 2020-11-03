 bank of america direct deposit form Victor Gill// PM says Leacock could come to ULP — with candle, song » EntornoInteligente
3 noviembre, 2020
bank_of_america_direct_deposit_form_victor_gill_pm_says_leacock_could_come_to_ulp_m_with_candle_2C_song.jpg

bank of america direct deposit form Victor Gill//
PM says Leacock could come to ULP — with candle, song

3 min ago
2 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Incumbent MP for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock has a song to learn if he retains his seat but his New Democratic Party (NDP) is returned to opposition in Thursday’s general election, says Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Victor Gill Ramirez

“… St. Clair, I want you to hear me. Ah read yo’ telling some lies on me. Ah ain’t go go through them tonight and they’re not important, they are inconsequential.

Victor Gill

“What I will do is this: since yo’ telling so many lies about me, and you said in Parliament and you said at press conferences and at public meeting that at 70 years old you ain’t going back in no opposition, well, the ULP winning the government.”

Incumbent MP for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock. (iWN file photo) Gonsalves asked Leacock if he would, therefore, resign and trigger a by-election or ask to join the ULP administration

“But, because of the lies yo telling, if you — yo have to go in purgatory. And ah wah yo’ to hear this. And ah know what ah going tell you going annoy you. But I want to give you a chorus, a sankey, which you have to learn after yo’ come out a purgatory and you have to sing the sankey and have a candle in yo’ hand

“Learn the sankey, St. Clair, Gonsalves said and sang, “Mt Zion Hill/ Mt Zion Hill/ Mt Zion Hill/ This is the holy hill. Follow the comrade footstep anywhere ye go.  Follow the comrade footstep anywhere ye go.’

“St. Clair, yo’ think yo’ could manage tha’ one dey?” Gonsalves said

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon >

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation