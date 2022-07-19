Bank and General Workers Union holds biennial convention

Entornointeligente.com /

The Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU) successfully held its 15th Biennial Convention on Saturday, 16 July 2022 under the theme «Strengthening Trade Unions in the 21st Century in Defence of Workers’ Rights» at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

The Convention was well attended by delegates from the majority of places represented by BGWU. There were submissions of reports and presentations from various speakers.

An 11-member executive was elected at the convention which will be responsible for managing the affairs of the Union for the next 2 years. Bro. Joseph Mitchell was elected President General of the Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU).

The Union takes this opportunity to thank the outgoing President General Bro. Justin Campbell who served the BGWU faithful for several years and wishes him well in his retirement.

Karen Brathwaite, General Secretary

