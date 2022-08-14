Bandleaders get injunction

Entornointeligente.com /

A group of Car­ni­val band lead­ers have blocked a spe­cial meet­ing of the T&T Car­ni­val Bands As­so­ci­a­tion (TTC­BA) sched­uled for yes­ter­day.

On Fri­day evening, High Court Judge Car­ol Gob­in grant­ed an in­junc­tion stop­ping the meet­ing, which was due to take place at the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah at 2 pm yes­ter­day.

Ac­cord­ing to the group’s court fil­ings ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, the in­junc­tion stemmed from the han­dling of a req­ui­si­tion for a no co­in­ci­dence mo­tion in the TTC­BA’s board put for­ward by the mem­bers of the group and six oth­er mem­bers.

The mem­bers of the group are for­mer TTC­BA pres­i­dent Ros­alind Gabriel, Joanne Thomp­son, Rose Marie Sandy, Ear­li­ka Thomp­son, Mar­garet Bai­ley, Wendy Ann Hodge, Juness Gar­cia, Mark Ayen, Tia Marie Suther­land, Kevin George, Lisa Mollineau, Ger­ard Ramirez, Dean Ackin, Dwayne No­bri­ga, Solange Govia, Valmi­ki Ma­haraj and Si­mone Med­ford.

The group claims that it lost con­fi­dence in the abil­i­ty of the board to man­age the or­gan­i­sa­tion’s af­fairs fol­low­ing Gabriel’s res­ig­na­tion in March.

The group sent its req­ui­si­tion let­ter call­ing for an ear­ly board elec­tion in June but on­ly re­ceived an ac­knowl­edge­ment from the board a month lat­er.

In re­sponse, the board in­formed the group that the or­gan­i­sa­tion’s act­ing pres­i­dent An­drew Al­leng had re­signed leav­ing the four re­main­ing board mem­bers un­able to have a quo­rum of five to prop­er­ly han­dle the req­ui­si­tion.

The board mem­bers said that it would first host a meet­ing to rec­ti­fy the de­fi­cien­cy in the board be­fore ad­dress­ing their re­quest.

In the in­junc­tion ap­pli­ca­tion, the group’s lawyers Raphael Mor­ton-Git­tens and Re­bec­ca Rafeek claimed that the board mem­bers im­prop­er­ly sought to dis­miss its req­ui­si­tion in breach of its by-laws.

«In­stead, and in an at­tempt to stymie the ven­ti­la­tion of the is­sues sur­round­ing the com­pe­tence of the board, and the con­fi­dence of the mem­ber­ship in it, the re­spon­dent sought to es­cape the same, there­by un­law­ful­ly rob­bing and strip­ping the mem­ber­ship of its rights to call in­to ques­tion the pro­pri­ety of the ex­ist­ing board,» they said.

Un­der the terms of the in­junc­tion that was grant­ed by Jus­tice Gob­in, the board mem­bers were barred from host­ing the meet­ing pend­ing a fur­ther court or­der.

The group’s case is sched­uled to come up for hear­ing on Sep­tem­ber 9.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com