Bandleaders get injunction

A group of Carnival band leaders have blocked a special meeting of the T&T Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) scheduled for yesterday.
On Friday evening, High Court Judge Carol Gobin granted an injunction stopping the meeting, which was due to take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah at 2 pm yesterday.
According to the group’s court filings obtained by Guardian Media, the injunction stemmed from the handling of a requisition for a no coincidence motion in the TTCBA’s board put forward by the members of the group and six other members.
The members of the group are former TTCBA president Rosalind Gabriel, Joanne Thompson, Rose Marie Sandy, Earlika Thompson, Margaret Bailey, Wendy Ann Hodge, Juness Garcia, Mark Ayen, Tia Marie Sutherland, Kevin George, Lisa Mollineau, Gerard Ramirez, Dean Ackin, Dwayne Nobriga, Solange Govia, Valmiki Maharaj and Simone Medford.
The group claims that it lost confidence in the ability of the board to manage the organisation’s affairs following Gabriel’s resignation in March.
The group sent its requisition letter calling for an early board election in June but only received an acknowledgement from the board a month later.
In response, the board informed the group that the organisation’s acting president Andrew Alleng had resigned leaving the four remaining board members unable to have a quorum of five to properly handle the requisition.
The board members said that it would first host a meeting to rectify the deficiency in the board before addressing their request.
In the injunction application, the group’s lawyers Raphael Morton-Gittens and Rebecca Rafeek claimed that the board members improperly sought to dismiss its requisition in breach of its by-laws.
«Instead, and in an attempt to stymie the ventilation of the issues surrounding the competence of the board, and the confidence of the membership in it, the respondent sought to escape the same, thereby unlawfully robbing and stripping the membership of its rights to call into question the propriety of the existing board,» they said.
Under the terms of the injunction that was granted by Justice Gobin, the board members were barred from hosting the meeting pending a further court order.
The group’s case is scheduled to come up for hearing on September 9.
