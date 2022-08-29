Bandits rob homes, rape teen girl in Rio Claro

Entornointeligente.com /

Calls are be­ing made for the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice to bring back the Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol in Rio Claro, fol­low­ing an in­crease in vi­o­lent home in­va­sions, armed rob­beries and pet­ty theft.

The lat­est in­ci­dent oc­curred on Fri­day night when armed rob­bers en­tered a house in Rio Claro and robbed the oc­cu­pants, be­fore rap­ing a teenage girl in her bed­room.

The fam­i­ly did not have many valu­ables and the thieves made off with $50 and a quan­ti­ty of cos­tume jew­ellery.

The night be­fore, an el­der­ly cou­ple was al­so held at gun­point as they watched tele­vi­sion. The rob­bers beat the el­der­ly man, de­mand­ing mon­ey. All he had was $100 in cash, but the armed thieves took four gold rings, a 32-inch tele­vi­sion, a Ama­zon Fire Tablet, three cell phones and a gen­er­a­tor.

Re­spond­ing to the in­crease in crime in his area, Ma­yaro MP Rush­ton Paray said the ERP Unit must be sent back to pa­trol Rio Claro to re­store peace.

«In re­cent weeks, there have been homi­cides, home in­va­sions, sex­u­al as­saults and oth­er se­ri­ous crimes in the Rio Claro com­mu­ni­ties, co­in­cid­ing with the re­moval of the ERP,» Paray said.

He ex­plained that sev­er­al months ago there were four pa­trols with a com­ple­ment of 40 of­fi­cers, but this was steadi­ly re­duced un­til the last squad was re­as­signed to San­gre Grande on Ju­ly 17.

«The on­go­ing pres­ence of armed of­fi­cers and blue flash­ing lights had served as a de­ter­rent to crime and com­fort to res­i­dents,» Paray said.

«With the re­moval of the unit, Rio Claro and its en­vi­rons have turned in­to a hotbed of se­ri­ous of­fences, and res­i­dents are now in fear of be­com­ing tar­gets of brazen crim­i­nals.»

He added: «I strong­ly urge the TTPS au­thor­i­ties to re­store the ERP unit to Rio Claro and to as­sign oth­er re­sources to stamp out the scourge of crime that has de­scend­ed up­on this pre­vi­ous­ly safe com­mu­ni­ty.»

