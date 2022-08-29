Bandits rob homes, rape teen girl in Rio Claro

Calls are being made for the T&T Police Service to bring back the Emergency Response Patrol in Rio Claro, following an increase in violent home invasions, armed robberies and petty theft.
The latest incident occurred on Friday night when armed robbers entered a house in Rio Claro and robbed the occupants, before raping a teenage girl in her bedroom.
The family did not have many valuables and the thieves made off with $50 and a quantity of costume jewellery.
The night before, an elderly couple was also held at gunpoint as they watched television. The robbers beat the elderly man, demanding money. All he had was $100 in cash, but the armed thieves took four gold rings, a 32-inch television, a Amazon Fire Tablet, three cell phones and a generator.
Responding to the increase in crime in his area, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the ERP Unit must be sent back to patrol Rio Claro to restore peace.
«In recent weeks, there have been homicides, home invasions, sexual assaults and other serious crimes in the Rio Claro communities, coinciding with the removal of the ERP,» Paray said.
He explained that several months ago there were four patrols with a complement of 40 officers, but this was steadily reduced until the last squad was reassigned to Sangre Grande on July 17.
«The ongoing presence of armed officers and blue flashing lights had served as a deterrent to crime and comfort to residents,» Paray said.
«With the removal of the unit, Rio Claro and its environs have turned into a hotbed of serious offences, and residents are now in fear of becoming targets of brazen criminals.»
He added: «I strongly urge the TTPS authorities to restore the ERP unit to Rio Claro and to assign other resources to stamp out the scourge of crime that has descended upon this previously safe community.»
