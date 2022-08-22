Bandits hold up Massy Stores manager

Armed bandits held up a Massy Stores Manager in Gulf View this morning.
Police say around 5 am the manager, another employee and a security guard were at the store when they were approached by two men. One was armed.
In a statement, President and Group CEO of the Massy Group Gervase Warner told Guardian Media «Massy Stores confirms that there was a robbery incident at its Gulf View location around 5 am this morning. We also confirm that neither our two employees nor the security guard who were on-site during the incident were injured.»
The incident is currently under police investigation.
«Safety is our #1 priority and we will continue to work closely with all authorities to ensure the protection of our family of employees and customers.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian