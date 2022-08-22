Bandits hold up Massy Stores manager

Entornointeligente.com /

Armed ban­dits held up a Massy Stores Man­ag­er in Gulf View this morn­ing.

Po­lice say around 5 am the man­ag­er, an­oth­er em­ploy­ee and a se­cu­ri­ty guard were at the store when they were ap­proached by two men. One was armed.

In a state­ment, Pres­i­dent and Group CEO of the Massy Group Ger­vase Warn­er told Guardian Me­dia «Massy Stores con­firms that there was a rob­bery in­ci­dent at its Gulf View lo­ca­tion around 5 am this morn­ing. We al­so con­firm that nei­ther our two em­ploy­ees nor the se­cu­ri­ty guard who were on-site dur­ing the in­ci­dent were in­jured.»

The in­ci­dent is cur­rent­ly un­der po­lice in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

«Safe­ty is our #1 pri­or­i­ty and we will con­tin­ue to work close­ly with all au­thor­i­ties to en­sure the pro­tec­tion of our fam­i­ly of em­ploy­ees and cus­tomers.»

