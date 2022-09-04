Bandit shot during attempted robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

Sascha Wil­son

A ban­dit was shot and in­jured dur­ing an at­tempt­ed rob­bery at a su­per­mar­ket in Siparia on Fri­day night.

Po­lice said around 7.30 pm two men, one armed with a gun, en­tered Flour­ish­ing Chi­nese Su­per­mar­ket. A se­cu­ri­ty guard fired at the men, one of whom was struck while run­ning out of the es­tab­lish­ment. The man fell on the ground out­side the su­per­mar­ket and was tak­en for med­ical treat­ment. His ac­com­plice was sub­se­quent­ly de­tained by the po­lice.

The of­fi­cers re­cov­ered a shot­gun at the scene. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

