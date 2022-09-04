Bandit shot during attempted robbery

Sascha Wilson
A bandit was shot and injured during an attempted robbery at a supermarket in Siparia on Friday night.
Police said around 7.30 pm two men, one armed with a gun, entered Flourishing Chinese Supermarket. A security guard fired at the men, one of whom was struck while running out of the establishment. The man fell on the ground outside the supermarket and was taken for medical treatment. His accomplice was subsequently detained by the police.
The officers recovered a shotgun at the scene. Investigations are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian