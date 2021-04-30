 Ballet workshop highlights young talents » EntornoInteligente
30 abril, 2021

Ballet workshop highlights young talents

Entornointeligente.com / The 11th Ballet Workshop Evening, organized by the National Ballet of China, is staged at the Tianqiao Theater in Beijing, on April 28, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua] On April 28, the 11th Ballet Workshop Evening of National Ballet of China held a performance at the Tianqiao Theater in Beijing.

This creative workshop launched seven new original ballet works, namely, Missing You Forever , Mountains and Rivers , Beethoven , Before the Dawn , Shades and Marks , The Butterfly Dream and Lonely Planets .

“Ballet Workshop Evening” is a public benefit project created by the Central Ballet since 2010 to cultivate young artistic talents.

Entornointeligente.com

