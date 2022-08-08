Bail for Tobago men on sexual offences charges

Two men were granted bail and ordered to stay away from their victims, when they appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate last week, charged with sexual offences arising from separate incidents which occurred in the Tobago Division.
Thomas Walker, 33, a landscaper, of Plymouth, was charged with rape, false imprisonment and two counts of grievous sexual assault, when he appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, in the Scarborough First Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday 2nd August, 2022.
He was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 or a cash alternative of $15,000, ordered to not have any contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, has to stay 50 feet away from the victim and report to the Shirvan Road Police Station one day per week.
The matter was adjourned to Tuesday 30th August, 2022.
A female victim reported to police that in July 2022, she was having a conversation with a man whom she knows when she blacked out.
She alleges, she awoke sometime later in the man’s house and was assaulted by him and not allowed to leave the premises.
An investigation into the matter resulted in a male suspect being arrested in connection with the matter on July 28th, 2022 in the Plymouth district. He was charged with the offences on July 29th, 2022 by WPC Leacock of the Special Victims Department.
In the second incident, Anthony Weekes, 39, of Speyside, Tobago, was charged with rape and buggery, when he also appeared before Magistrate Rambachan, in the Scarborough First Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday 2nd August, 2022.
He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 or a cash alternative of $20,000, ordered to have no contact with the victim, either directly or indirectly, keep 30 feet away from the victim, and is required to report to the Charlotteville Police Station twice per week.
The matter was adjourned to August 30th, 2022.
A female victim reported to police that on March 31st, 2022, she was at a Speyside river with a man whom she knows when he asked her for a hug. She claims he then sexually assaulted her.
A report was made to the police and an investigation resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 at the Roxborough Police Station. Weekes was charged with the offences on that same date by PC Thomas of the Special Victims Department.
Both investigations were supervised by W/Supt. (Ag.) Claire GuyAlleyne, W/ASP (Ag.) Bridglal and Insp. (Ag.) Miller.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian