Bail for Tobago men on sexual offences charges

Entornointeligente.com /

Two men were grant­ed bail and or­dered to stay away from their vic­tims, when they ap­peared be­fore a Scar­bor­ough Mag­is­trate last week, charged with sex­u­al of­fences aris­ing from sep­a­rate in­ci­dents which oc­curred in the To­ba­go Di­vi­sion.

Thomas Walk­er, 33, a land­scap­er, of Ply­mouth, was charged with rape, false im­pris­on­ment and two counts of griev­ous sex­u­al as­sault, when he ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Ra­jen­dra Ram­bachan, in the Scar­bor­ough First Mag­is­trates’ Court, on Tues­day 2nd Au­gust, 2022.

He was grant­ed bail in the sum of $150,000 or a cash al­ter­na­tive of $15,000, or­dered to not have any con­tact with the vic­tim ei­ther di­rect­ly or in­di­rect­ly, has to stay 50 feet away from the vic­tim and re­port to the Shir­van Road Po­lice Sta­tion one day per week.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Tues­day 30th Au­gust, 2022.

A fe­male vic­tim re­port­ed to po­lice that in Ju­ly 2022, she was hav­ing a con­ver­sa­tion with a man whom she knows when she blacked out.

She al­leges, she awoke some­time lat­er in the man’s house and was as­sault­ed by him and not al­lowed to leave the premis­es.

An in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the mat­ter re­sult­ed in a male sus­pect be­ing ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the mat­ter on Ju­ly 28th, 2022 in the Ply­mouth dis­trict. He was charged with the of­fences on Ju­ly 29th, 2022 by WPC Lea­cock of the Spe­cial Vic­tims De­part­ment.

In the sec­ond in­ci­dent, An­tho­ny Weekes, 39, of Spey­side, To­ba­go, was charged with rape and bug­gery, when he al­so ap­peared be­fore Mag­is­trate Ram­bachan, in the Scar­bor­ough First Mag­is­trates’ Court, on Tues­day 2nd Au­gust, 2022.

He was grant­ed bail in the sum of $200,000 or a cash al­ter­na­tive of $20,000, or­dered to have no con­tact with the vic­tim, ei­ther di­rect­ly or in­di­rect­ly, keep 30 feet away from the vic­tim, and is re­quired to re­port to the Char­lot­teville Po­lice Sta­tion twice per week.

The mat­ter was ad­journed to Au­gust 30th, 2022.

A fe­male vic­tim re­port­ed to po­lice that on March 31st, 2022, she was at a Spey­side riv­er with a man whom she knows when he asked her for a hug. She claims he then sex­u­al­ly as­sault­ed her.

A re­port was made to the po­lice and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion re­sult­ed in the ar­rest of a sus­pect on Tues­day 2nd Au­gust, 2022 at the Rox­bor­ough Po­lice Sta­tion. Weekes was charged with the of­fences on that same date by PC Thomas of the Spe­cial Vic­tims De­part­ment.

Both in­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by W/Supt. (Ag.) Claire GuyAl­leyne, W/ASP (Ag.) Bridglal and In­sp. (Ag.) Miller.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com