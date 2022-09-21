Bail Extended For Soldiers Implicated In Death Of Keith Clarke

Entornointeligente.com /

The three soldiers implicated in the murder of businessman Keith Clarke at his St. Andrew home in May 2010, had their bail extended on Tuesday when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court. They are to return to court on January 17. Lance Corporals Greg Tinglin and Odel Buckley and Private Arnold Henry appealed the 2020 Constitutional Court ruling that good faith certificates granting immunity were null and void and they should proceed to trial. When the matter was called up Tuesday morning, their attorneys stated that they are awaiting the outcome of the appeal. Mr. Buckley is represented by King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie while Mr. Tinglin is represented by Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC. Linton Gordon represents Mr. Henry. Mr. Clarke was killed at his home in Kirkland Heights, St. Andrew during the search for Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke.

