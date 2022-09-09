Bail extended for dancehall entertainer Skeng

Entornointeligente.com /

Dancehall entertainer Skeng had his bail extended when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 7.

The 21-year-old, whose given name is Kevon Douglas, is charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest following an argument with a member of port security at the Norman Manley International Airport in May.

His co-accused, Cara Wilson and Shaquille Kelly, also had their bail extended.

When the matter was called up, their attorney Christopher Townsend requested a further mention date, citing that part of the footage from the airport was not disclosed.

