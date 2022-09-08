Bahamian Justice Lewis-Johnson is to be commended

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Madame Justice Lewis-Johnson, judge of the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is to be commended for her courage and integrity. In a well-publicised divorce case she made it clear that under Bahamian law, «there is no rape in marriage». The judge could not have ruled otherwise, even if she had wanted to, as Section 3 of the Bahamian Sexual Offences Act states in part that:

«Rape is the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse –

(a) Without the consent of that other person …»

What was of great note was her philosophical outlook on her role as a judge. This is what she had to say:

