Bahamas PM calls for more social inclusion

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas is calling for more social inclusion to close the digital divide in the region. Speaking on the last day of CANTO 2022, Prime Minister Philip Davis said some Caribbean citizens still lack access to basic online functions and connectivity.

Citing the case of a young man who faces challenges in furthering his career in the hotel industry because the recruitment forms are now online, he said his government, the private and voluntary sectors have implemented a number of initiatives to improve computer literacy, but the reality is that there are still those who still struggle to gain access.

Davis warned that slavish attention to the maximization of profits for shareholders would detract from a better future for the Caribbean. He appealed for the expansion of broadband penetration in the region, which is currently at 50 per cent. Davis also appealed for protection against cyber threats and equity in compensation for Caribbean nationals promoted to Executive Management positions in foreign companies that invest in the region.

