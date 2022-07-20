'Bad word' fine coming for cabbies

Entornointeligente.com /

Transport operators who tell an inspector of the Transport Authority a ‘bad word’ in the lawful conduct of the inspector’s duties could be slapped with a fine of up to $500,000 or face jail time of up to six months.

This provision is contained in the Transport Authority (Amendment) Act, 2022 which was passed in Gordon House without amendment this afternoon.

The legislation states that the «use of abusive or calumnious language to an inspector in the carrying out of the Inspector’s duties» would attract a fine or imprisonment.

The bill is part of a suite of legislative measures that will give effect to the Road Traffic Act, 2018, which was passed some four years ago.

Discussing the bill at the committee stage, Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western Mikael Phillips suggested that the fine was excessive, noting that the maximum amount should be adjusted to $300,000.

