Bad roads protests escalate – Day 3

RADHICA DE SILVA
Incensed with comments from Works Minister Rohan Sinanan that the government had no money to repair all bad roads in the country, protest fires escalated in Claxton Bay and Moruga before dawn on Wednesday.
At Cachipe and La Lune villages in Moruga, thick plumes of black smoke rose into the air affecting visibility and air quality.
In Claxton Bay, Soledad Road and Macaulay Road were blocked from 5:30 am.
However, unlike Tuesday’s protests there was no response from the firefighters in the Claxton Bay region.
Instead, police officers were seen snuffing our fires and dragging away charred wires and debris from the protest sites.
President of the Claxton Bay Taxi Drivers’ Association, Nizam Ali, called for better coordination between WASA and the Ministry of Works. He said too often roads are dug up and left in a state of disrepair.
He said the high cost of vehicle maintenance is unbearable.
«We fed up see the road dig up and left with potholes. We want to see the road fixed now,» he said.
Another taxi driver, Sheldon Mahabir, called on the government to do better.
The protesters say even though a prominent contractor lives and operates from Claxton Bay, the roads are worse than ever.
On Tuesday, Minister Sinanan said 300 road rehabilitation projects have been executed for this year. He said paving will be subject to the availability of funds. Guardian Media will bring you more as this story develops.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian