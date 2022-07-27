Bad roads protests escalate – Day 3

Entornointeligente.com /

In­censed with com­ments from Works Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan that the gov­ern­ment had no mon­ey to re­pair all bad roads in the coun­try, protest fires es­ca­lat­ed in Clax­ton Bay and Moru­ga be­fore dawn on Wednes­day.

At Cachipe and La Lune vil­lages in Moru­ga, thick plumes of black smoke rose in­to the air af­fect­ing vis­i­bil­i­ty and air qual­i­ty.

In Clax­ton Bay, Soledad Road and Macaulay Road were blocked from 5:30 am.

How­ev­er, un­like Tues­day’s protests there was no re­sponse from the fire­fight­ers in the Clax­ton Bay re­gion.

In­stead, po­lice of­fi­cers were seen snuff­ing our fires and drag­ging away charred wires and de­bris from the protest sites.

Pres­i­dent of the Clax­ton Bay Taxi Dri­vers’ As­so­ci­a­tion, Nizam Ali, called for bet­ter co­or­di­na­tion be­tween WASA and the Min­istry of Works. He said too of­ten roads are dug up and left in a state of dis­re­pair.

He said the high cost of ve­hi­cle main­te­nance is un­bear­able.

«We fed up see the road dig up and left with pot­holes. We want to see the road fixed now,» he said.

An­oth­er taxi dri­ver, Shel­don Ma­habir, called on the gov­ern­ment to do bet­ter.

The pro­test­ers say even though a promi­nent con­trac­tor lives and op­er­ates from Clax­ton Bay, the roads are worse than ever.

On Tues­day, Min­is­ter Sinanan said 300 road re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion projects have been ex­e­cut­ed for this year. He said paving will be sub­ject to the avail­abil­i­ty of funds. Guardian Me­dia will bring you more as this sto­ry de­vel­ops.

