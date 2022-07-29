Bad roads in and around Port of Spain

Entornointeligente.com /

It is amaz­ing when you see the amount of cit­i­zens from all over Trinidad com­plain­ing and burn­ing tyres about the Pot­holes in our streets/roads through­out the coun­try.

Dri­ving on our roads could be re­al­ly frus­trat­ing and cost­ly. Now deal­ing with on­ly the Port of Spain ar­eas, there is a pot­hole by the traf­fic lights as you turn right from Mu­cu­rapo Road head­ing west to the Co­corite stretch, that has been there for quite a while, there are al­so a cou­ple of pot­holes on the West­ern Main Road head­ing east, at the be­gin­ning of the Fly­over to­wards St. James.

Mu­cu­rapo Road is in ter­ri­ble con­di­tion and needs repaving.

The West­ern Main road, St James, and St Clair Av­enue head­ing to­wards the Sa­van­nah al­so needs repaving.

Dami­an Road has quite a few pot­holes close to War­ren Street that needs fix­ing. Prac­ti­cal­ly all the streets in and around down­town Port of Spain are laden with pot­holes, in oth­er words, the streets of Port of Spain are all in a ter­ri­ble con­di­tion.

I would hope the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port take note, stop mak­ing ex­cus­es and get se­ri­ous about fix­ing and re­pair­ing our roads.

Ger­ard Du­val

Pe­tit Val­ley

via email

