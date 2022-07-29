Bad roads in and around Port of Spain

It is amazing when you see the amount of citizens from all over Trinidad complaining and burning tyres about the Potholes in our streets/roads throughout the country.
Driving on our roads could be really frustrating and costly. Now dealing with only the Port of Spain areas, there is a pothole by the traffic lights as you turn right from Mucurapo Road heading west to the Cocorite stretch, that has been there for quite a while, there are also a couple of potholes on the Western Main Road heading east, at the beginning of the Flyover towards St. James.
Mucurapo Road is in terrible condition and needs repaving.
The Western Main road, St James, and St Clair Avenue heading towards the Savannah also needs repaving.
Damian Road has quite a few potholes close to Warren Street that needs fixing. Practically all the streets in and around downtown Port of Spain are laden with potholes, in other words, the streets of Port of Spain are all in a terrible condition.
I would hope the Ministry of Works and Transport take note, stop making excuses and get serious about fixing and repairing our roads.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley
via email
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian