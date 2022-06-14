BACKTRACK: Under-pressure Davis recants gangster talks proposal

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

Stung by public criticism over his proposal that the Government appease gangs and referee violent conflicts, State Minister Homer Davis has back-pedalled on his advocacy for the State to negotiate with St James’ underworld.

Davis’ about-face was as emphatic as his original declaration, raising questions on whether he had given thought to his initial statement or that he was now bowing to pressure – from the public or his own party.

The controversy has been a source of embarrassment for the Andrew Holness administration, sparking concerns of policy incoherence with Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang and Justice Minister Delroy Chuck embracing opposing views.

Addressing a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) divisional conference in Catadupa, St James, on Sunday, Davis sought to whitewash his previous statements made a week ago, arguing that his comments were aimed at rescuing vulnerable youths who were «an easy target for gangs».

