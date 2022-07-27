BA.5 COVID sub-variant to drive spike in cases, CARPHA warns

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is warning that the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will cause a massive increase in cases across the region.

CARPHA’s executive director, Dr Joy St John, is also expressing concern at the emergence of the monkeypox virus as a public health emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

She cautioned that the situation could worsen because of vaccine hesitancy and an anti-vax campaign being waged in and outside of the region.

St John said CARPHA has expanded its range of tests and increased testing for Omicron sub-variants.

«It’s mainly BA.5, some BA.4. BA.5 is pushing everything else. But we are also seeing BE.1 and BF.1, which act just like BA.5 and spread very quickly.

