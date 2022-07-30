Aysu Turkoglu becomes youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel

Entornointeligente.com /

The young swimmer from Türkiye’s Aegean city of Bodrum crossed the Channel in 16 hours and 28 minutes. Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu congratulated Turkoglu saying «You are wonderful Aysu, we are proud of you!» (AA) 21-year-old Turkish swimmer Aysu Turkoglu has made history as the youngest Turkish athlete to swim across the English Channel that separates the United Kingdom and France.

Turkoglu, a student at the Ege University Faculty of Sports Sciences, dived into the Channel from Dover, UK, at 1202GMT on Friday.

Her trainer Bengisu Avci and father Mustafa Turkoglu followed the swimmer by boat.

Battling multi-directional waves and currents, the young swimmer completed her crossing at the Cap Gris-Nez coast of France after 16 hours and 28 minutes.

Tarih yazan genç Türk Aysu Türkoğlu Fransa sahiline ayak basınca :

«Sandviç kaldıysa verir misiniz çok acıktım»

İngiltere’den Fransa’ya yüzerek Manş’ı denizini geçen en genç Türk #aysuturkoglu

Manş geçişini 16 saat 28 dakika yüzdü https://t.co/Q7NQ9IhOQx pic.twitter.com/IOeJtRguES

— Vatan ÖZ (@Vatanoz) July 30, 2022 «Proud of you!»

Having broken a record, Turkoglu could not stop her tears as she boarded the boat, where she was enthusiastically welcomed with congratulations.

Türkiye’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu also congratulated Turkoglu on social media.

«The youngest Turkish person to cross the English Channel: Aysu Turkoglu! You are wonderful Aysu, we are proud of you!» wrote Kasapoglu.

READ MORE: Turkish swimmers grab top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com